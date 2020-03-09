All Hands are on Deck to Curb the Spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria | Read NCDC’s latest Situation Report

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) states that 23 suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT and Kano states, inclusive of the index case in Lagos.

A situation report about the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria says the “23 suspected cases of #COVID19 reported so far in Nigeria, 22 were NEGATIVE and only one is positive as at the 7th of March 2020.”

The report states that there is no new confirmed case of the virus in Nigeria. A total of 219 contacts of the index case were identified, including contacts from a hotel, workplace and the hospital. The confirmed case is clinically stable at the designated treatment facility for the virus at the infectious disease hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos.

It also states that multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) has continued to coordinate the national response activities led by the NCDC. Field investigations are also ongoing, and all contacts are undergoing daily symptom monitoring and a centralised follow-up of persons of interests initiated for people outside Lagos and Ogun states.

Testing of samples collected through the national influenza sentinel surveillance system as part of enhanced surveillance is ongoing, too.

Read the full situation report below.

BellaNaija.com

