Looks like Jack Dorsey isn’t Moving to Africa After All

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

When Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey revealed his plan to spend some time in Africa last year, he of course didn’t envision the world-wide outbreak of coronavirus among other things that might come up.

But right now, Jack is reevaluating his Africa travel plans amid on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and “everything else going on”. According to CNBC, he made the statement at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

I had been working on my plans where I’d work decentralized, as my team and I do when we travel, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else going on I need to reevaluate. Either way we’ll continue to pursue opportunities in Africa.

Dorsey announced his plan to relocate to Africa for up to six months in the middle of 2020 in November last year, but it seems we will not be him around for the time being.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

