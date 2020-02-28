How to Protect Yourself Now that Coronavirus Has Been Confirmed in Lagos | BellaNaija

Connect with us

There’s been a third confirmed case of coronavirus in Africa, and that case is here in Lagos, Nigeria, as confirmed by the state government.

In a series of tweets, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared that an Italian man who came from Milan on the 25th for a brief business visit.

The man fell ill on Wednesday the 26th, Sanwo-Olu shared, and was transfered to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The coronavirus case was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and the man is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

There are easy ways to protect yourself from the virus, and the most important one is to not panic.

  • Most people who become infected suffer only a mild illness, and they easily recover. But it can be more severe in others, especially the elderly and people with other underlying chronic illness. Again, it’s very important that you do not panic.
  • Wash your hands with soap and running water as often as you can. You should also use alcohol based sanitisers.
  • It’s very important that you do not spread false news on social media, so that others do not panic.
  • Avoid touching your face, nose and mouth with your hands.
  • Disinfect objects you touch regularly, like your phone and your keyboard.
  • You definitely should leave some distance between yourself and a sneezing or coughing person, and if you’re sneezing or coughing then you should stay home.
  • When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief, tissue, or the inside of your bent elbow, then dispose of that tissue or handkerchief immediately.
  • If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.
  • It is most important that you do not panic, and you do not spread panic in others. Again, most people who get infected only suffer a mild illness and recover easily.
