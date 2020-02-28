How to Protect Yourself Now that Coronavirus Has Been Confirmed in Lagos | BellaNaija



There’s been a third confirmed case of coronavirus in Africa, and that case is here in Lagos, Nigeria, as confirmed by the state government.

In a series of tweets, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared that an Italian man who came from Milan on the 25th for a brief business visit.

The man fell ill on Wednesday the 26th, Sanwo-Olu shared, and was transfered to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The coronavirus case was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and the man is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

There are easy ways to protect yourself from the virus, and the most important one is to not panic.