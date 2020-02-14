Connect with us

Egypt records First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Africa

Egypt records First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Africa

Health workers in Egypt have confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in a ‘foreigner’.

A few weeks ago, Ivory Coast and Botswana reported its suspected case of the virus, but with this new development, Egypt is the first African country to report a confirmed case.

The virus was quickly detected, all thanks to the follow-up programme implemented by the government for travellers arriving affected countries, Aljazeera reports.

On Friday, the Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed revealed that the affected person has been hospitalised and is currently in isolation, although further details of nationality or point of entry was not divulged.

Since the virus broke out of China, it has reportedly killed almost 1,400 people with nearly 65,000 infected in various countries around the world.

