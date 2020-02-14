What’s Happening With Landing Flights at the MMIA?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Folks on social media are sharing stories of how different airlines, including British Airways, Delta and Emirates, are diverting their Lagos flights to Accra, Ghana, and not landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

Twitter user @iKillCuriosity shared a document provided to passengers that a British Airways flight from London to Lagos has been canceled, with the passengers offloaded in Ghana instead.

The document sites “adverse weather” at the Lagos Airport and “operational constraints” as the reasons for canceling the flight.

Passengers were advised to find their own travel arrangements to Lagos.

Writer, Molara Wood, quoted the tweet and shared that British Airways isn’t the only airline affected. Passengers have been offloaded in Ghana and Dakar, she shared, and it has to do with “safety issue at MMIA. ‘Fog’, ‘no landing lights’.”

Other Twitter users report that there are no landing lights in the Lagos Airport, and local airlines have been canceling flights too.

Nothing has been said yet by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

