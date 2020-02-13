Another Fire Outbreak in a Lagos Market Has People Asking Questions

A part of the popular market, Mile 12, known for the sales of perishable goods, is currently on fire.

Several reports from social media say the fire started about 5.55 a.m. and no help has since been rendered.

According to the Twitter users, the rate of which markets in Lagos get razed with fire is alarming, and they don’t understand what exactly the problem is and what can be done to stop the fires.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, neither has there been any availability of the Lagos Fire Fighters.

Just a few weeks ago, a part of the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island got razed with fire. Three months ago, another fire outbreak occurred in some parts of a shopping complex in the same Balogun Market.

Other minor fire outbreaks have also been recorded in the past few months, with the question on everyone’s lips: What is causing these random fire outbreaks, and what measures can be put in place to stop them?

See what people are saying.

Within the space of two months Balogun market was gutted with fire twice. Now, Mile 12 is also on fire currently, I can't imagine the kind of pain a these traders might be going through right now not to talk of the financial loss . I just pray it's not a trend in this Lagos. pic.twitter.com/mHJFVrt5aB — AFRICAN ROOT (@mobamz) February 13, 2020

The arson continues this time Mile 12 market. Something sinister is definitely going on with this recurring market fires. pic.twitter.com/s1Xqkse42f — 🇳🇬Your Weaponized Destiny Helper® (@AyanfeOfGod) February 13, 2020

Markets are burning they are praying to God for forgiveness. Is it God that is burning your market? Lol una never know wetin dey do una. Just saw the Mile 12 market news, I don't think this is the end. Let's continue looking, we are not ready. — Onobume, son of OGBIKO (@elvisosho) February 13, 2020