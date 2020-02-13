Another Fire Outbreak in a Lagos Market Has People Asking Questions

Connect with us

A part of the popular market, Mile 12, known for the sales of perishable goods, is currently on fire.

Several reports from social media say the fire started about 5.55 a.m. and no help has since been rendered.

According to the Twitter users, the rate of which markets in Lagos get razed with fire is alarming, and they don’t understand what exactly the problem is and what can be done to stop the fires.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, neither has there been any availability of the Lagos Fire Fighters.

Just a few weeks ago, a part of the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island got razed with fire. Three months ago, another fire outbreak occurred in some parts of a shopping complex in the same Balogun Market.

Other minor fire outbreaks have also been recorded in the past few months, with the question on everyone’s lips: What is causing these random fire outbreaks, and what measures can be put in place to stop them?

See what people are saying.

