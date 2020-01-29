A Major Fire Happened at Balogun Market & Lagosians came through with Moral Support

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Some parts of the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island is currently on fire.

Several reports from social media say the fire started from the building opposite Oluwole Car Park on Martins Street.

According to the Twitter statement from Jubril Gawat, the SSA to Governor Sanwo-olu, the fire engulfed three buildings at the same time but the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and Lagos State Fire Service have been deployed to put out the inferno. Also, traders had been struggling to salvage some of their goods from the burning building with several Lagosians helping out.

People are rallying around to help console traders who have lost millions.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained but it has been confirmed that one of the buildings has collapsed as a result of the fire.

See photo updates below.

Photo Credit: @Mr_JAGs

