Joseph Yobo is Returning to the Super Eagles as an Assistant Coach

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Joseph Yobo

He captained the Super Eagles for so many years, and now Joseph Yobo is returning to the team, but as an assistant coach.

Guardian shared that after Imama Amapakabo‘s exit from the team, Yobo has been picked as a successor by head coach Gernot Rohr.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team. He replaces Imama Amapakabo in the three-time African champions’ technical crew.

The former Everton played in 3 World Cup tournaments, 6 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and led the Super Eagles to victory in 2013 in South Africa.

