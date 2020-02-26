Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Another Confirmed Case of Coronavirus Reported in Algeria | BellaNaijaA second confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Africa, and this time it’s in Algeria.

Authorities at the North African country on Tuesday confirmed the case, with Al Araby sharing that an Italian man who entered the country on February 17 was diagnosed with it.

The Italian man has been quarantined, Algeria’s health minister shared.

The first case of the deadly coronavirus in Africa was confirmed in Egypt, although the carrier was later confirmed to test negative.

BellaNaija.com

