#EndSars: Here’s What is Happening in Sagamu over the Alleged Killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem by Operatives of SARS
A few days ago, a Nigerian Footballer, identified as Tiamiyu Kazeem aka Kaka, was allegedly assaulted and killed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Sagamu.
“Tiamiyu was picked up by SARS operatives on his way home from training with a colleague, on the allegation that they were Internet Fraudsters. It was reported that Tiamiyu, after identifying himself as a Footballer was pushed out from the SARS vehicle by the Operatives and was crushed by an oncoming vehicle, which led to his death”, TVC News reports.
With the tragic death of Tiamiyu, indigenes of Sagamu marched to the palace of Akarigbo to meet the traditional ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.
According to new tweets, there is currently unrest in Sagamu as some protesters have been injured and shot by operatives of the Nigerian police. This has generated a lot of reactions from social media users, with many calling for the prosecution of the officers involved in the sad incidence.
A Twitter user identified as Zamora revealed that a protester got shot by the police. In another tweet, he wrote, “Just finished a meeting with the DCP (CID), Area Commanders and they stated that armed protesters were responsible for the shootings. They have stated that cultists have hijacked the protest”.
He added, “The Ogun State Command has also said the Officer responsible has also been dismissed immediately and will now face criminal charges in the public court”.
— Zamora (@orladhortun) February 24, 2020
Check out more tweets below.
The Police should have restrained themselves and avoided a confrontation with citizens who are obviously angry over the killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu. This culture of force and violence within the Nigeria Police needs to change. #EndSars
— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 24, 2020
videos from the ongoing peaceful Protest in Sagamu over alleged killing of Footballer by SARS Operatives
.#endsars #sagamu pic.twitter.com/98Rvx9G1T5
— QUEEN OF THE EAST (@PedDebby) February 24, 2020
— QUEEN OF THE EAST (@PedDebby) February 24, 2020
Current situation in Sagamu
Long live Akarigbo, Man of the people#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/PoaOtvdGfW
— Hafeez Oshundairo | #OgunState first Son (@TheReal_Hafeez) February 24, 2020
Police killing youth in sagamu. Happening now. Rip to the innocent soul pic.twitter.com/I2NZDbqvS1
— TOP 9 © (@Sodieque) February 24, 2020
One of the Sagamu's protests against SARS over the killing of the Footballer, Kazeem Tiamiyu aka 'Kaka.' pic.twitter.com/jZWKD6d67q
— World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 24, 2020
Photo Credit: TribuneOnline
by_stander
February 24, 2020 at 3:05 pm
(PT 1)
Following this ongoing protest I am shocked that police officers are shooting live bullets at crowds.
There are two problems with that strategy,
1 – You guns can not shoot forever and you don’t have enough bullets to kill everyone in the crowd.
2 – The moment they find a simple strategy to defeat your bullets, which is not hard to do, you are done for, you are even risking the lives of officers that were not involved in the protest.
The likely outcome will be military intervention and if the people are still angry, its easy to erupt civil war, because by then all manner of people and different agenda will be involved.
by_stander
February 24, 2020 at 3:09 pm
(PT2)
It makes me wonder why news media never cover justice proceedings for dismissed officers charged with crimes etc. to show the people a better way.
Also why the heads of these officers always seem so laid back in situations like this, no press conference, nothing.
This brings me to another issue of state police, is it that the Federal Government is unaware those that want state police might be high-jacking the Police including SARS to push their own agenda of State Police?
When they do enough brutalization and killings of the common-man, even the common-man will think State Police is a better alternative.
by_stander
February 24, 2020 at 3:18 pm
(PT3)
Let us not forget how we got here, as it was all made possible by Rent-seeking Lawyers and Accountants and their rent-seeking policies in their Grand Rent-Seeking Pyramid Scheme.
And once you have State-Police that’s another corrective-power with inherent integrity taken away from the President.