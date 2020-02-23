Connect with us

Elizabeth Anyanacho Qualifies Nigeria for Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Taekwando!

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Nigeria is finally getting a shot at winning an Olympic medal in the Taekwando category of Tokyo 2020 Olympics games and this is all thanks to Elizabeth Anyanacho who defeated former African Champion, Mouega 12 – 5 at the African Qualifiers holding in Rabat, Morocco.

Anyanacho will be going to Tokyo as the first Taekwondo female to qualify for the Olympics since Athens 2004 Olympics and second ever Nigeria Taekwondo female practitioner, after Princess Dudu, to qualify for the Olympics.

According to the Nation, Nigeria’s male representative, Benjamin Okuomose, however, failed to clinch the Olympic ticket after losing 17 – 19 to former Olympic Silver medalist, Anthony Obame of Gabon.

Photo Credit: @makingofchamps

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

