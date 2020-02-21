Fisayo Soyombo is Donating his ₦500,000 Journalism Prize Win to Prison Inmates 👏🏿

Fisayo Soyombo through his journalism exposed the hardships inmates in Nigerian prisons go through, and now, with his journalism, he’s helping those inmates.

Fisayo, with Kiki Mordi, whose BBC investigation exposed West-African lecturers demanding sex for grades, won the People Journalism Prize for Africa (PJPA), which comes attached with a prize money of ₦500,000.

And Fisayo has shared that he’s donating it to prison inmates who are awaiting trial.

Fisayo shared the news while speaking with The Cable.