Journalist 'Fisayo Soyombo goes Undercover to Reveal Drug abuse, Sodomy & Pimping in Ikoyi Prison (Part II)

Glory Osei Releases Statement Concerning Alleged Fraud & Hostility to Employees

FG Orders Suspension of Planned USSD Service Charge

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

Meghan Markle gets Candid about Negative Press, Pregnancy & Motherhood: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay" | WATCH

Maleek Berry drops New Single “Someone Falling” | Listen on BN

Actress Keira Hewatch shows us all How to be Human as she rescues lady (Ene) Abandoned at Ajah

Fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha Market, Lives and Properties Lost

Journalist ‘Fisayo Soyombo goes Undercover to Reveal Drug abuse, Sodomy & Pimping in Ikoyi Prison (Part II)

8 hours ago

We all know corruption in Nigeria is something else (the president’s campaign was almost solely against the scourge), so it makes sense that undercover investigative journalist ‘Fisayo Soyombo spent 8 days in prison to track corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, beginning from the moment of arrest by the Police, to the point of release by the prison.

In order to experience the workings of the system, Soyombo, adopting the pseudonym ‘Ojo Olajumoke,’ feigned an offence for which he was arrested and detained in police custody, arraigned in court, and eventually remanded in Prison.

Head over here in case you missed Part 1

Proceedings were well underway at Court III when we stepped into the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, Lagos, after my extrajudicial detention for five consecutive days at Pedro Police Station, Shomolu. It was a little after noon — or thereabouts…

The magistrate — a dark, soft-spoken, middle-aged man whose eyes often evaded the lens of his pair of glasses when talking. And after two or three other cases, mine was mentioned. His orders: remanded in prison custody, two sureties in like sum of N500,000 each, N150,000 to be paid into the Registrar’s account by each surety, sureties to be from father’s side of the family. Not long after, the court rose, to be followed by my preparations for a long and difficult journey to the prison.

On bribery for accommodation

Before the authorities take my freedom away from me, the first thing they do is give me a final semblance of it by unfettering my hands from the handcuff, as is the custom. That was just before entering the dock. Minutes later, the same man who released the handcuff returns to hand me over to a policeman who, accompanied by Zainab Sodiq, the lady posing as my sister, leads me downstairs. First stop on the ground floor is the office of the prisons service.

Manning it, comfortably sitting opposite the entrance, is a gun-wielding prison warder, legs waggling, whose shirt hangs loosely on the wall inside, leaving his trunk scantily covered by a singlet. Inside that office are three more warders. The next room is a holding cell — for momentarily detaining inmates until the arrival of the prisons bus that conveys them to Ikoyi. I expect to be led to the holding cell, but I am taken into the prison’s office and encouraged to “take a seat”. What manner of magnanimity is this? I was wrong!

The three officers summon my sister. “You can have a look at that holding cell and see if it’s the kind of place a human being should stay,” one of them tells her with feigned sympathy. “Your brother can stay in our office but it will cost you N10,000.” My sister takes a moment to peep into the holding cell, then returns to bargain. The negotiating parties reach an agreement of N5,000, collected by the singlet-donning warder.

Click here to read the full story

Check out the video below

 

  1. omoge

    October 21, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    what time of undercover filming is this with inaudible chatter and very blurry pictures which proves very little ..he can deny asking you for money since you couldn’t catch the actual request its your word against his he can say he was just giving you change

