Kanye West has tweeted that his forthcoming album “Jesus Is King” is coming this Friday, October 25th. The long awaited album was actually originally expected on September 27, but didn’t happen.

On Monday, Kanye West’s official Twitter account featured a tweet showing a “Jesus Is King” album on vinyl.

“JESUS IS KING” OCT 25th,” the tweet read. The last tweet from that account is dated January 1.