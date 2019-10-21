Music
Chief Obi has got “a little gift” for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary
Nigerian singer, Chief Obi has put smiles on the face of his parents after he surprised them with a brand new car for their 25th wedding anniversary!
Chief Obi shared the beautiful moment he presented the gift to his mom and dad on his Instagram, writing:
“Today was so emotional for me
My parents celebrated their “25th Wedding Anniversary”, and I came back to Nigeria to surprise them with a little gift 🎉🎁🎊. Do things for the people you love and care about, now that they’re alive!!! My parents sacrificed a lot to send me abroad, and I have them to thank for everything I am today. They’ve taught, and pushed me to accomplish the best i can, no matter the circumstances 😭😭😭. The pure joy, and excitement from their faces alone makes it all worth it. Pops, my best friend, guy man, coolest dad ever, the man that I can count on at any time. The real CHIEF!!! í dìgodì too much!!!! Momsi, my personal prayer warrior!! My gist partner!!! Nnem oma…Nwaanyi Mbano!! Love you both!! 😍😍😍. I pray this marriage continues for better, and may the good Lord continue to bless you people for me! ❤️❤️❤️ No I’m not crying…someone is cutting onions 😢😥😢”
Photo Credit: @ChiefObi