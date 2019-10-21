Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Chief Obi has got "a little gift" for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Joeboy prove that he's "The New Wonderkid" with a Shining Personality on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Music Scoop

Kanye West teases us with New Album Launch Date as he Returns to Twitter

Music

New Music: DJ Obi feat. CDQ - Kpata Kpata

Events Music Scoop

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Events Music Style

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Video "It's Your Time" with Sola Fola-Alade

Music Scoop

Johnny Drille Releases New Photos Ahead Of Upcoming Concert "Johnny Room Live"

Events Features Music

Niyi Ademoroti: All the Gaffes + High Points at the 2019 Headies

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Music

Chief Obi has got “a little gift” for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, Chief Obi has put smiles on the face of his parents after he surprised them with a brand new car for their 25th wedding anniversary!

Chief Obi shared the beautiful moment he presented the gift to his mom and dad on his Instagram, writing:

“Today was so emotional for me
My parents celebrated their “25th Wedding Anniversary”, and I came back to Nigeria to surprise them with a little gift 🎉🎁🎊. Do things for the people you love and care about, now that they’re alive!!! My parents sacrificed a lot to send me abroad, and I have them to thank for everything I am today. They’ve taught, and pushed me to accomplish the best i can, no matter the circumstances 😭😭😭. The pure joy, and excitement from their faces alone makes it all worth it. Pops, my best friend, guy man, coolest dad ever, the man that I can count on at any time. The real CHIEF!!! í dìgodì too much!!!! Momsi, my personal prayer warrior!! My gist partner!!! Nnem oma…Nwaanyi Mbano!! Love you both!! 😍😍😍. I pray this marriage continues for better, and may the good Lord continue to bless you people for me! ❤️❤️❤️ No I’m not crying…someone is cutting onions 😢😥😢”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My parents celebrated their “25th Wedding Anniversary”, and I came back to Nigeria to surprise them with a little gift 🎉🎁🎊. Do things for the people you love and care about, now that they’re alive!!! My parents sacrificed a lot to send me abroad, and I have them to thank for everything I am today. They’ve taught, and pushed me to accomplish the best i can, no matter the circumstances 😭😭😭. The pure joy, and excitement from their faces alone makes it all worth it. Pops, my best friend, guy man, coolest dad ever, the man that I can count on at any time. The real CHIEF!!! í dìgodì too much!!!! Momsi, my personal prayer warrior!! My gist partner!!! Nnem oma…Nwaanyi Mbano!! Love you both!! 😍😍😍. I pray this marriage continues for better, and may the good Lord continue to bless you people for me! ❤️❤️❤️ No I’m not crying…someone is cutting onions 😢😥😢 @koksiewoksie thank you for helping me handpick the best ride for my parents, shipping and delivering it safely to Port Harcourt!! You’re the best in the business bro!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

A post shared by Chief Obi (@chief_obi) on

Photo Credit: @ChiefObi

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php