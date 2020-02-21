Connect with us

Movies & TV News

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret - Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai's "Double Strings" 

Movies & TV Scoop

Arese Agwu's Smart Money Women are Ready to Come Alive

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss Bolanle Olukanni's Fun Chat with Daniel Kaluuya & Melina Matsoukas on Ndani TV's "The Juice"

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Our Hearts are Melting at these Adorable new Snaps of Ronke Odusanya's Baby Girl 😍

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Film Lovers Get in Here! You'll Love this New YouTube Series "Movie Buzz" | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch a First Look at Obi Emelonye's Exciting New Movie "The Oratory" 

Movies & TV

These Clips from the "Matrix 4" Set have Us so Excited!

Movies & TV Style

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

Movies & TV

Trump isn’t Very Happy “Parasite” won Best Picture at the Oscars

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars | BellaNaijaWhile movie lovers everywhere may be delighted by “Parasite“‘s Best Picture win at the Oscars, we know one man who isn’t: Donald Trump.

Trump, who is currently on his campaign run, took some time off at the Broadmoor World Arena during his stop at Colorado to talk about the win.

“What the hell was that all about?” he asked, before asking that classic Hollywood movies be “brought back.”

“Parasite” made history at the 2020 Oscars, becoming the first foreign film to win the Best Picture award. It also won Best International Feature and Best Director.

Watch him speak:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Advertisement
css.php