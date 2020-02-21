Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret – Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai’s “Double Strings” 

The award-winning Lillian Afegbai is about to prove her production prowess once again, with her exciting first movie of the year “Double Strings“.

The Toka McBaror-directed movie follows the perfect life of Jenny who has a great job and a newly wedded husband. But her life is upended when she wakes up to the dead body of her husband. Facing accusation as the prime suspect in the murder, she starts to uncover dark secrets that put her in the target of some criminal kingpin.

“Double Strings” stars Annie Idibia, Osas Ighodaro, Lilian Afegbai, Layole Oyatogun, Ushbebe, Eddie Watson, Stephen Demian, Greg Ojefua, Victor Decker and other amazing talents.

Watch the trailer below: