Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret - Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai's "Double Strings" 

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

Movies & TV News

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars

Movies & TV Scoop

Arese Agwu's Smart Money Women are Ready to Come Alive

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss Bolanle Olukanni's Fun Chat with Daniel Kaluuya & Melina Matsoukas on Ndani TV's "The Juice"

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Our Hearts are Melting at these Adorable new Snaps of Ronke Odusanya's Baby Girl 😍

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Film Lovers Get in Here! You'll Love this New YouTube Series "Movie Buzz" | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch a First Look at Obi Emelonye's Exciting New Movie "The Oratory" 

Movies & TV

These Clips from the "Matrix 4" Set have Us so Excited!

Movies & TV Style

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

Movies & TV

Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret – Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai’s “Double Strings” 

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The award-winning Lillian Afegbai is about to prove her production prowess once again, with her exciting first movie of the year “Double Strings“.

The Toka McBaror-directed movie follows the perfect life of Jenny who has a great job and a newly wedded husband. But her life is upended when she wakes up to the dead body of her husband. Facing accusation as the prime suspect in the murder, she starts to uncover dark secrets that put her in the target of some criminal kingpin.

“Double Strings” stars Annie Idibia, Osas Ighodaro, Lilian Afegbai, Layole Oyatogun, Ushbebe, Eddie Watson, Stephen Demian, Greg Ojefua, Victor Decker and other amazing talents.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Advertisement
css.php