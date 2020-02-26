Kano State is Putting an End to Street Begging by Almajiris

On Tuesday, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State Governor announced a ban on street begging by children.

Abdullahi Ganduje made this known during the launch of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and the Distribution of Offer of Appointment to 7,500 volunteer teachers, held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

Abba Anwar, the spokesperson to the governor, said the new rule is to ensure all children in the state benefit from the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education policy provided by the state.

He warned that henceforth, Almajiri teachers must accept the new approach put in place by the state government. He said, “If an Almajiri teacher thinks he cannot accept the new policy he has to leave the state,” he said.

He added that, “When Almajiri are caught begging, it is not only that beggar is caught, but his parents or guardians. Such parents or guardians would be taken to court to face the wrath of the law”.

The statement according to Premium Times reads: