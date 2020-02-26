Kano State is Putting an End to Street Begging by Almajiris

Connect with us

News

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Abdullahi Ganduje

On Tuesday, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State Governor announced a ban on street begging by children.

Abdullahi Ganduje made this known during the launch of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and the Distribution of Offer of Appointment to 7,500 volunteer teachers, held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

Abba Anwar, the spokesperson to the governor, said the new rule is to ensure all children in the state benefit from the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education policy provided by the state.

He warned that henceforth, Almajiri teachers must accept the new approach put in place by the state government. He said, “If an Almajiri teacher thinks he cannot accept the new policy he has to leave the state,” he said.

He added that, “When Almajiri are caught begging, it is not only that beggar is caught, but his parents or guardians. Such parents or guardians would be taken to court to face the wrath of the law”.

The statement according to Premium Times reads:

This policy of free and compulsory basic and secondary education goes along with its integration of our Almajiri system into the mainstream policy implementation. This suggests that English and Arithmetic must be included in the Almajiri schools curriculum. This will give the children other types of education, while they will continue acquiring their knowledge of the Holy Qur’an.

That will give them an opportunity to continue with their studies to secondary schools and beyond. At the event, 7,500 newly recruited teacher volunteers under the BESDA programme were given letters of appointment. They will be posted to Islamiyyah and Almajiri schools so that our Almajiri schools would be fully integrated under our new policy of education.

