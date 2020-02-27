Connect with us

What it Means that Prince Harry wants Us to Call Him By his Name "Harry"

The Minister of Environment is Calling for the Investigation of a "Distasteful Video of a Captured Manatee"

#Coronavirus: No More Entry for Pilgrims Visiting Mecca & Medina

Kano State is Putting an End to Street Begging by Almajiris

Another Confirmed Case of Coronavirus Reported in Algeria

It’s an Epic Fall for Harvey Weinstein as he is found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

#EndSars: Here's What is Happening in Sagamu over the Alleged Killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem by Operatives of SARS

Elizabeth Anyanacho Qualifies Nigeria for Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Taekwando!

Fisayo Soyombo is Donating his ₦500,000 Journalism Prize Win to Prison Inmates 👏🏿

Trump isn't Very Happy "Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks as he attends a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on February 26, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yup, Prince Harry, who will soon be beginning a new chapter of his life away from the Royal Family, has asked that people refer to him by just his first name “Harry.”

Harry shared this on Wednesday at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland, CNN reports.

The event host, Ayisha Hazarika, shared Harry’s wishes, saying:

He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry, so ladies and gentlemen please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.

Harry does have a few weeks of being entitled to being called “Sir” or “Prince” or “His Royal Highness” (he and wife Meghan Markle aren’t officially stepping back until March 31), but it looks like he’s ready to ease himself into his new life.

After the March 31st exit will be a one-year transition period, and both Harry and Meghan are expected to still visit England often during this time.

Harry is presently in the UK on official duties, and Meghan will be joining him soon, as the pair are expected to attend an annual charity performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

