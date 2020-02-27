Coronavirus: No More Entry for Pilgrims Visiting Mecca & Medina

Every year, millions of Muslims across the world make their way to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina for annual pilgrimages.

Well, thanks to coronavirus, that won’t be happening any longer. Temporarily, anyway.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, on its official Twitter, shared a statement saying the country is “suspending entry to the kingdom for the purpose of umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque temporarily.”

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the middle hard, with its epicentre being the holy Shia city of Qom in Iran, with at least 139 already tested positive.

“Saudi Arabia renews its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus and urges its citizens to exercise caution before travelling to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks,” the Saudi foreign ministry added.