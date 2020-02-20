Africa’s first Coronavirus Patient has Tested Negative for the Infection

Africa can now breathe easy as the foreign national in Egypt who was thought to be carrying the coronavirus has tested negative for it.

This is coming after Egypt confirmed its first case of the virus last week by a foreigner who was immediately put in isolation.

According to Punch, the Egyptian health ministry and the World Health Organisation announced that repeated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, a test conducted on coronavirus patients, came out negative when the patient was examined.

Of course this does not mean that the patient has been released; the patient will remain under quarantine for the next 14 days to ensure he is completely free.