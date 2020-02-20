Connect with us

Africa's first Coronavirus Patient has Tested Negative for the Infection

News

Lassa Fever is in Lagos | Here's How You Can Protect Yourself

News

Jeff Bezos is Donating $10 Billion to help Save the Earth

News

Check Out Ighalo on his First Game as a Manchester United Player

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana's Suspension of Lecturers has People Asking Questions

BN TV News

You Should Watch this CNN Analysis on Trump's Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Egypt records First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

What's Happening With Landing Flights at the MMIA?

News

Another Fire Outbreak in a Lagos Market Has People Asking Questions

News

Joseph Yobo is Returning to the Super Eagles as an Assistant Coach

News

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Africa can now breathe easy as the foreign national in Egypt who was thought to be carrying the coronavirus has tested negative for it.

This is coming after Egypt confirmed its first case of the virus last week by a foreigner who was immediately put in isolation.

According to Punch, the Egyptian health ministry and the World Health Organisation announced that repeated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, a test conducted on coronavirus patients, came out negative when the patient was examined.

Of course this does not mean that the patient has been released; the patient will remain under quarantine for the next 14 days to ensure he is completely free.

css.php