Certificate of Celibacy, Criminal Record for 3 Years ... Here are the Things You Need to Get a Greek Tourism Visa

How to Protect Yourself Now that Coronavirus Has Been Confirmed in Lagos

The Minister of Environment is Calling for the Investigation of a "Distasteful Video of a Captured Manatee"

#Coronavirus: No More Entry for Pilgrims Visiting Mecca & Medina

What it Means that Prince Harry wants Us to Call Him By his Name "Harry"

Kano State is Putting an End to Street Begging by Almajiris

Another Confirmed Case of Coronavirus Reported in Algeria

It’s an Epic Fall for Harvey Weinstein as he is found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

#EndSars: Here's What is Happening in Sagamu over the Alleged Killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem by Operatives of SARS

Elizabeth Anyanacho Qualifies Nigeria for Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Taekwando!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Greece is home to popular exquisite islands Santorini, Mykonos, Chania among others, which many Nigerians have over the years visited either for a vacation or baecation.

Before you plan your next trip, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued out a long list of required documents you need.

Good luck to you and safe trip if you already have your complete documents, but here’s what you need to know if you don’t:

1. Criminal record of the last three years – Certified by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

2. Statement occupying property (e.g. House) – Certified by Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

3.Original certificate of employment of the last three years and employment letter stating the days of leave.

4. Tax clearance certificate, of the last three years – certified from the issuing authority and M.F.A. for non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

5. Salary slips of the last three years

6. Bank statement and balance of account over last three years – Certified at least from one Official and from the Head of the Bank (name, surname, rank, signature and bank’s seal).

7. Hotel reservation – letter (in Greek) by faxing from the hotel with the evidence of the Guest (name, surname, and the number of the passport) for the whole duration of the intended stay, and the price of booking – Certified from the Manager of the hotel (name, surname, signature and the hotel’s seal).

8. Copy of flight ticket or flight reservation including return flight.

9. Travel insurance – Certified at least from one official and from the Head of the insurance company (name, surname, rank, signature and Company’s seal)

10. Birth certificate – Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

11. Family certificate Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

12. Marriage certificate Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

13. Certificate of celibacy (for singles- Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

14. Health certificate – Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.

Notice: documents provided should be in photocopies but originals must be submitted during the interview.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

