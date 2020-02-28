News
Certificate of Celibacy, Criminal Record for 3 Years … Here are the Things You Need to Get a Greek Tourism Visa
Greece is home to popular exquisite islands Santorini, Mykonos, Chania among others, which many Nigerians have over the years visited either for a vacation or baecation.
Before you plan your next trip, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued out a long list of required documents you need.
Good luck to you and safe trip if you already have your complete documents, but here’s what you need to know if you don’t:
1. Criminal record of the last three years – Certified by Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
2. Statement occupying property (e.g. House) – Certified by Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
3.Original certificate of employment of the last three years and employment letter stating the days of leave.
4. Tax clearance certificate, of the last three years – certified from the issuing authority and M.F.A. for non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
5. Salary slips of the last three years
6. Bank statement and balance of account over last three years – Certified at least from one Official and from the Head of the Bank (name, surname, rank, signature and bank’s seal).
7. Hotel reservation – letter (in Greek) by faxing from the hotel with the evidence of the Guest (name, surname, and the number of the passport) for the whole duration of the intended stay, and the price of booking – Certified from the Manager of the hotel (name, surname, signature and the hotel’s seal).
8. Copy of flight ticket or flight reservation including return flight.
9. Travel insurance – Certified at least from one official and from the Head of the insurance company (name, surname, rank, signature and Company’s seal)
10. Birth certificate – Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
11. Family certificate Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
12. Marriage certificate Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
13. Certificate of celibacy (for singles- Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
14. Health certificate – Certified by M.F.A. For non-Nigerian nationals certified from your Embassy.
Notice: documents provided should be in photocopies but originals must be submitted during the interview.