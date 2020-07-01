July 8 – That’s When Domestic Flights are Resuming

Some good news for people who need to get around Nigeria: domestic flights are resuming in the country on July 8.

Well, actually, just in Lagos and Abuja. According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri will resume on the 11th.

This is coming only a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari relaxed the interstate travel ban.

Other airports will resume on the 15th, and more better news: international flights will “be announced in due course.”