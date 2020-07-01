Connect with us

News

July 8 - That's When Domestic Flights are Resuming

News

Petrol Pump Price Increases from ₦121 to ₦143

News Style

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

News Promotions

Ariston donates 600-Litres Capacity Water Heaters to Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team

News Promotions

Nominate a Great Teacher Today! Entries Open for the 6th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year

News

2,683 COVID-19 patients in Lagos Refused to be Admitted + More Updates

News Style

The BN Style Recap: 28 Must Read Style & Beauty Stories This Week

News

WHO sending team to China to Better Understand the Virus + more COVID-19 updates

News

President Buhari gives Green Light to Interstate Travel & Resumption for Graduating Students

News

July 8 – That’s When Domestic Flights are Resuming

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Some good news for people who need to get around Nigeria: domestic flights are resuming in the country on July 8.

Well, actually, just in Lagos and Abuja. According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri will resume on the 11th.

This is coming only a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari relaxed the interstate travel ban.

Other airports will resume on the 15th, and more better news: international flights will “be announced in due course.”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Ife Ibitokun: Navigating the Sometimes Murky Waters of Personal Relationships & Business Partnerships

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Advertisement
css.php