President Buhari gives Green Light to Interstate Travel & Resumption for Graduating Students

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of schools nationwide and interstate travelling, as part of the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of The Federation, Boss Mustapha, during Monday’s briefing.

Interstate travels will be done outside curfew. Reopening of schools meant for graduating students only (JSS3, SSS3 & final year undergraduates) will allow them prepare for examinations.

According to Premium Times, Boss Mustapha said:

I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator; Permission of movement across State borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the President on new media, also confirmed the news via Twitter. He tweeted:

Today is the last day of the Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses.

President @MBuhari has approved the re-opening of schools (only for students in graduating classes, that’s Primary 6, JSS3 and SSS3) to allow them prepare for examinations.

Based on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 recommendations, the Federal Government has lifted the interstate lockdown with effect from July 1st, 2020. (movement only outside curfew hours).

NB: Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours (curfew hours; 10pm – 4am) with effect from July 1st, 2020 #PTFCOVID19

NB: Secondary and tertiary schools (public and private) to remain closed, until further announcement by the authorities.

