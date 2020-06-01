RCCG wants Uwa to Get the Justice she Deserves

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has released a statement on the murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a member in one of its parishes in Benin City, Edo.

Uwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was reading in one of RCCG’s church on Wednesday, May 27, when she was allegedly attacked by a group of men. According to Punch, she was raped and beaten and attacked with a fire extinguisher.

In the statement, they explained why Uwa was in church during the lockdown, how she was found, and the actions taken after she was found lying in the pool of her blood.

Read the statement below:

Photo Credit: rccghq | #JusticeForUwa