In the Midst of so Much Injustice this Week, Here’s What You Can Do To Help

From the high mortality rate caused by the coronavirus pandemic to the horrifying death of George Floyd in the US and rape cases in Nigeria, the month of May was quite the heavy one.

We’ve been inundated with so much sad news, injustice made our daily realities, and we need to know how to come together to help fight it, help heal those who have been hurt.

The hashtags #JusticeForTina, #JusticeForUwa, and #BlackLivesMatter have been trending for the past few days and here’s why, and also how you can lend your voice.

On Monday, America and the world at large witnessed one of the most heartbreaking manslaughters. George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis. The video which made the round on social media showed a police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes after he which was unresponsive. The four officers involved have since been fired.

On Friday, it was gathered that the officer kneeling on Floyd was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters are still on the streets clamouring #BlackLivesMatter and demanding more be done.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counselling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings. Click here to donate.

Over the weekend, a police officer allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina, dead in Iyana-Oworo, Lagos State on Wednesday.

According to reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew. In the process, he shot the bus conductor dead and also ended the life of young Tina. The Lagos State police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, has now confirmed the arrest of the police officer.

Justice for Uwa

It’s really sad, and depressing that the life of a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Uwaila Omozuwa, was cut short after being raped and beaten inside a church she goes to read every day.

The heartbreaking incident has led to a social media campaign for justice with the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

According to Punch, a security official at the church found her in a pool of blood and informed his superiors at the church. She was attacked with a fire extinguisher by unknown men on Wednesday, May 27, in Benin. A family source said Uwaila died on Saturday midnight at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she was rushed to after the attack.

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaskei is now aware and has committed to the action. He made this know in a tweet:

I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). #JusticeForUwa. The @PoliceNG has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death. The Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law is in effect in our state. #JusticeForUwa. Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. #JusticeForUwa.

I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force ( @PoliceNG ) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). #JusticeForUwa — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 31, 2020

Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. #JusticeForUwa — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 31, 2020

11 men raped a 12-year-old in Jigawa

There’s a case under investigation at the State CID in Dutse, about a 12-year-old girl who was raped by 11 men.

According to SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of the Jigawa police command, the arrest was made after the police in the area received a complaint that one Alh Zuwai, 57 years old of Ma’ai village in Dutse local government was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address to a hidden place, to have intercourse with her.

Police spokesman said all the eleven suspects were also arrested and have confessed to the offence, Daily Post reports.

Salawa Abeni’s blackmailer

Two months ago, a blackmailer reached out to Salawa Abeni, contacting her with the intention of publishing her nudes unless she gives him some money. She shared a screenshot of the messages she received from the chats which show the unknown individual asking her to make payments to stop him from releasing the photos.

Thankfully, the culprit who happens to be a 19-year-old, graduate YABATECH was eventually apprehended. Following a detailed investigation, the suspect, Emmanuel, was arrested by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad last week Thursday after three days of trailing him.

He said he picked up a memory card containing the nude photos of the Waka Queen on the floor in YABATECH in November 2019. After downloading the photos, he decided to contact her after getting her number on the internet. Addressing the arrest, the Lagos State Police Command tweeted that:

Our Decoy team have arrested a man who tried blackmailing the popular fuji artiste, Salawa Abeni with her nude photos. He claims he got them from a memory card which he found on the floor while in school. He has been transfered to State CID, Panti for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/R2XnO8WI5t — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) May 31, 2020

We are well aware that a lot has happened, and it has been overwhelming for many of us. Rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault, murder are one of the most terrible crimes on earth and it happens every few minutes. We are really thankful that social media has helped spark hot debates on this issue and calling for arrest and prosecution of culprits.

We must continue to keep up hope as we fight, push for the strengthening of the laws and follow up with enforcing them. We must demand a safer Nigeria because it is our right as citizens.

This is not the time to stay silent!

Let’s keep on trending the hashtags for awareness – #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeforTina, #StopRape, #EndRape, #JusticeForJennifer, #NoToRape.

And, more importantly, let’s pray for the affected families.

If you know of any sexual harassment case in Lagos State, you can call any of these numbers:

Or reach out to WARIF, STER, Human Development Initiatives or NAACP

