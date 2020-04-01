Connect with us

Salawa Abeni gives us a Masterclass on How To Kill Negative Energy

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s foremost queen of fuji, Salawa Abeni has a career that spans over 45 years. With various award winning hit songs to her name, Queen Salawa has consistently stayed on top of her game in a male dominated industry till this present day.

That is why it comes as no surprise that she has developed a thick skin to mischief makers who might want to tarnish her name. Such is the case of a blackmailer who contacted her with the intention of publishing her nudes unless she gives him some money.

According to Salawa, she received some messages from an unknown man threatening to tarnish her career of over 45 years by exposing her nudes. She shared a screenshot of the messages she received from the chats which shows the unknown individual asking her to make payments to stop him from releasing the photos.

She wrote on her Instagram:

Good morning my Family, friends and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years. This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money.

These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate. I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad.

So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your MOTHER!!

 

Photo Credit: @officialsalawaabeni

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

