This 32-Track Playlist by Sarz is Proof that “Sarz Is Not Your Mate” 🙌🏾

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people off the dance floors of clubs, lounges and bars, two of our hottest producers, Sarz and Shizzi, on Monday, had a face-off dubbed ‘The Battle Of Hits’ to entertain fans on Instagram live.

Adding a twist to the regular sing-along sessions music lovers are now accustomed to, the producers led a 2-hour long Instagram live session, rendering their favourite beats, biggest hits and some unreleased songs with notable features.

Peaking at 19.2K live viewers across the world, the highly talented and award-winning beatmakers had both fans and colleagues keeping scores and asking for more. And although Shizzi put up a good fight, Sarz’s longevity and catalogue of hit songs and beats reaffirmed that ‘Sarz Is Not Your Mate’ (SINYM).

Some notable viewers during the sessions include Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Davido, DJ Spinall, Niniola, Kel P, Tiwa Savage, DJ Neptune, Ehiz DadaBoi, Asa Asika, Peruzzi, Erigga, DJ Ecool, Ebuka, Dr Sid, Wurld, DJ Tunez, D’banj, Sesan, Niyola, Asisat Oshoala, Tee Billz, Maleek Berry, Special Spesh, Teni, Speroach, and a host of other industry players.

The duo set the pace for the producers Pheelz and Masterkraft, and Kel P and Rexxie to have their face-off.

Coming off the heels of the face-off, Sarz has now released a 32-track playlist on Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay for fans to savour.

The songs on the playlist include:

“Lowkey” – Banky W

“Oja” – Reminisce

“Kako Bi Chicken” – Reminisce

“I like Girls” – YQ

“Don’t Touch” – Goldie Harvey

“Kondo” – Dagrin

“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid

“Trouble” – Sarz & Wurld

“Mad” – Wurld

“Open Fire” – Patoranking feat. Busiwa

“Bana” -Niniola

“Beat of Life (Samba)” – Sarz feat. Wizkid

“Maradona” – Niniola

“Ghetto” – Shank

“This Kind Love” – Patoranking feat. Wizkid

“Sweet Love” – Wizkid

“Joor Ohh” – Jahbless

“Instagram” – Reminisce feat. Olamide & Naira Marley

“Ashimapeyin” – Wande Coal

“Jaiye Jaiye” – Wizkid feat. Femi Kuti

“Find Your Way Back” – Beyoncé

“Energy” – Skepta & Wizkid

“Eleniyan” – Wizkid feat. Reminisce

“Asamalekun” – Reminisce feat. Wale

“Salute” Remix – Shank feat. Wizkid

“Diet” – Tiwa, Reminisce & Slimcase

“Today Today” – Eldee

“Good Mornin Riddim” – Sarz

“Lalakukulala” – Oladips feat. Reminisce

“Get Up” – Sarz ft Dj Tunez & Flash

“Designer” – Niniola feat. Sarz

“Come Closer” – Wizkid feat. Drake