This 32-Track Playlist by Sarz is Proof that "Sarz Is Not Your Mate" 🙌🏾

Here’s Why Burna Boy says He’s Going Off Twitter

New Video: Show Dem Camp feat. Ladipoe - Savage

WATCH this Acoustic Performance of Patoranking's "So Nice"

Burna Boy gave Us a Sneak Peek of “Level Up” off his Upcoming “Twice As Tall” Album | Watch

New Music: Tim Godfrey - Miracles Everywhere

Brymo has Released a Brand new Album "Yellow" & it is 🔥 | Stream on BN

New Video: Brymo – Strippers + White Lines

Sarz & Shizzi were Hot... Will Pheelz & Masterkraft Be Any Hotter?

New Music: CDQ - Laide

Published

Published

47 mins ago

 on

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people off the dance floors of clubs, lounges and bars, two of our hottest producers, Sarz and Shizzi, on Monday, had a face-off dubbed ‘The Battle Of Hits’ to entertain fans on Instagram live.

Adding a twist to the regular sing-along sessions music lovers are now accustomed to, the producers led a 2-hour long Instagram live session, rendering their favourite beats, biggest hits and some unreleased songs with notable features.

Peaking at 19.2K live viewers across the world, the highly talented and award-winning beatmakers had both fans and colleagues keeping scores and asking for more. And although Shizzi put up a good fight, Sarz’s longevity and catalogue of hit songs and beats reaffirmed that ‘Sarz Is Not Your Mate’ (SINYM).

Some notable viewers during the sessions include Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Davido, DJ Spinall, Niniola, Kel P, Tiwa Savage, DJ Neptune, Ehiz DadaBoi, Asa Asika, Peruzzi, Erigga, DJ Ecool, Ebuka, Dr Sid, Wurld, DJ Tunez, D’banj, Sesan, Niyola, Asisat Oshoala, Tee Billz, Maleek Berry, Special Spesh, Teni, Speroach, and a host of other industry players.

The duo set the pace for the producers Pheelz and Masterkraft, and Kel P and Rexxie to have their face-off.

Coming off the heels of the face-off, Sarz has now released a 32-track playlist on Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay for fans to savour.

The songs on the playlist include:
Lowkey” – Banky W
Oja” – Reminisce
Kako Bi Chicken” – Reminisce
I like Girls” – YQ
Don’t Touch” – Goldie Harvey
Kondo” – Dagrin
One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid
Trouble” – Sarz & Wurld
Mad” – Wurld
Open Fire” – Patoranking feat. Busiwa
Bana” -Niniola
Beat of Life (Samba)” – Sarz feat. Wizkid
Maradona” – Niniola
Ghetto” – Shank
This Kind Love” – Patoranking feat. Wizkid
Sweet Love” – Wizkid
Joor Ohh” – Jahbless
Instagram” – Reminisce feat. Olamide & Naira Marley
Ashimapeyin” – Wande Coal
Jaiye Jaiye” – Wizkid feat. Femi Kuti
Find Your Way Back” – Beyoncé
Energy” – Skepta & Wizkid
Eleniyan” – Wizkid feat. Reminisce
Asamalekun” – Reminisce feat. Wale
Salute” Remix – Shank feat. Wizkid
Diet” – Tiwa, Reminisce & Slimcase
Today Today” – Eldee
Good Mornin Riddim” – Sarz
Lalakukulala” – Oladips feat. Reminisce
Get Up” – Sarz ft Dj Tunez & Flash
Designer” – Niniola feat. Sarz
Come Closer” – Wizkid feat. Drake

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

