Sarz & Shizzi were Hot... Will Pheelz & Masterkraft Be Any Hotter?

On Monday, Nigerians were entertained by two of our finest producers, Sarz and Shizzi, as they went head-to-head for the first round of the ‘Battle of The Hits’, which happened on InstaLive.

The face-off which lasted two hours, and got over 18,000 people glued to their Instagram, including Don Jazzy, Davido, E Cool, Kel P, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz

And the crowd went wild (literally), with everyone asking for more.

Luckily, more’s coming: another InstaLive face-off, between Pheelz and Masterkraft this time, will happen on Wednesday at 10 PM.

Mark your calendars, guys, turn on your alarms if you have to because you don’t want to miss this for anything.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

This was an amazing night for Nigerian music. Sarz and Shizzi, well done. Who's next? Pheelz vs Masterkraft? Young John vs Baby Fresh? — Mayowa of Lagos || Wana Marley (@Wana____) March 30, 2020

SARZ AND SHIZZI ARE LEGENDS !!! 2 good hours !! i salute you sirs‼️🔥🔥 — DREMO 🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) March 31, 2020

Honestly, Sarz maybe hotter but Shizzi will call you the morning after a one night stand to make sure you got home safe even though he ordered your uber and he can clearly see when the ride ended. — Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) March 30, 2020

Shizzi and Sarz have got jams cos of two amazing monster musicians (Wizkid and Davido). The 3rd producer who can confidently have a shout is Pheelz cos he’s got monster tracks with Olamide Baddo. Of course I didn’t include Don Jazzy cos he’s their father! — E (@iamOkon) March 30, 2020

SARZ & SHIZZI are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 30, 2020

Pheelz go deal with masterkraft sha. — TAHYOR 👑 (@eyitayojay) March 30, 2020

This Sarz, Shizzi, Pheelz, MasterKraft comparison thing is actually confusing. These guys are beasts when it comes to making monster hits, that's why it makes it so hard to FULLY defend one of them Yes! Don Jazzy isn't on my list cos he's an ancestor — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐚𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 🌎🇳🇬 (@thetalkativeNG) March 31, 2020

Pheelz vs Masterkraft tomorrow so the Olamide disrespect can end on this app https://t.co/NWCR5UPRwd — Saint Pablo (@musaxv) March 30, 2020

Tomorrow Pheelz Vs MasterKraft so excited and i respect these two highly. E go make sense die #HITS 🔥🇳🇬 — Moelogo #III (@moelogo) March 31, 2020

Masterkraft VS Pheelz next please 😫 — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) March 30, 2020

Masterkraft Vs Pheelz

On instagram Live!

For 2hours

MTN GLO ETISALAT AIRTEL: pic.twitter.com/lCAcKl9gOa — Patrick Odu II ⚪ (@PatOdu_II) March 31, 2020

I swear can't wait for tomorrows Masterkraft vs Pheelz battle! The way this indomie generation are underating Masterkraft ..many would be shocked! Remove Olamide from Pheelz ..catalogues Empty but Masterkraft has hits with almost every A list artiste both past & present! Sarz — Your Problem Is Bigger Than the Joke (@Calorex_) March 31, 2020

Hayyy Masterkraft and Pheelz!!! We’re not ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/xIrTWO2L7z — ARE YOU WASHING YOUR HANDS? ARE YOU?! (@Thundastormgod) March 31, 2020