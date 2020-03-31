Sarz & Shizzi were Hot... Will Pheelz & Masterkraft Be Any Hotter?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Monday, Nigerians were entertained by two of our finest producers, Sarz and Shizzi, as they went head-to-head for the first round of the ‘Battle of The Hits’, which happened on InstaLive.

The face-off which lasted two hours, and got over 18,000 people glued to their Instagram, including Don Jazzy, Davido, E Cool, Kel P, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz

And the crowd went wild (literally), with everyone asking for more.

Luckily, more’s coming: another InstaLive face-off, between Pheelz and Masterkraft this time, will happen on Wednesday at 10 PM.

Mark your calendars, guys, turn on your alarms if you have to because you don’t want to miss this for anything.

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow with the bro @masterkraft_ 😈😈😈 #Rii

A post shared by Mr Producer (@pheelzmrproducer) on

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

