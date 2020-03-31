Music
Sarz & Shizzi were Hot… Will Pheelz & Masterkraft Be Any Hotter?
On Monday, Nigerians were entertained by two of our finest producers, Sarz and Shizzi, as they went head-to-head for the first round of the ‘Battle of The Hits’, which happened on InstaLive.
The face-off which lasted two hours, and got over 18,000 people glued to their Instagram, including Don Jazzy, Davido, E Cool, Kel P, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz
And the crowd went wild (literally), with everyone asking for more.
Luckily, more’s coming: another InstaLive face-off, between Pheelz and Masterkraft this time, will happen on Wednesday at 10 PM.
Mark your calendars, guys, turn on your alarms if you have to because you don’t want to miss this for anything.
Here’s what Nigerians are saying:
This was an amazing night for Nigerian music.
Sarz and Shizzi, well done.
Who's next?
Pheelz vs Masterkraft?
Young John vs Baby Fresh?
— Mayowa of Lagos || Wana Marley (@Wana____) March 30, 2020
SARZ AND SHIZZI ARE LEGENDS !!! 2 good hours !! i salute you sirs‼️🔥🔥
— DREMO 🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) March 31, 2020
Honestly, Sarz maybe hotter but Shizzi will call you the morning after a one night stand to make sure you got home safe even though he ordered your uber and he can clearly see when the ride ended.
— Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) March 30, 2020
Shizzi and Sarz have got jams cos of two amazing monster musicians (Wizkid and Davido). The 3rd producer who can confidently have a shout is Pheelz cos he’s got monster tracks with Olamide Baddo.
Of course I didn’t include Don Jazzy cos he’s their father!
— E (@iamOkon) March 30, 2020
SARZ & SHIZZI are 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 30, 2020
Pheelz go deal with masterkraft sha.
— TAHYOR 👑 (@eyitayojay) March 30, 2020
This Sarz, Shizzi, Pheelz, MasterKraft comparison thing is actually confusing. These guys are beasts when it comes to making monster hits, that's why it makes it so hard to FULLY defend one of them
Yes! Don Jazzy isn't on my list cos he's an ancestor
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐚𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 🌎🇳🇬 (@thetalkativeNG) March 31, 2020
Pheelz vs Masterkraft tomorrow so the Olamide disrespect can end on this app https://t.co/NWCR5UPRwd
— Saint Pablo (@musaxv) March 30, 2020
Tomorrow Pheelz Vs MasterKraft so excited and i respect these two highly. E go make sense die #HITS 🔥🇳🇬
— Moelogo #III (@moelogo) March 31, 2020
Masterkraft VS Pheelz next please 😫
— Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) March 30, 2020
Masterkraft Vs Pheelz
On instagram Live!
For 2hours
MTN GLO ETISALAT AIRTEL: pic.twitter.com/lCAcKl9gOa
— Patrick Odu II ⚪ (@PatOdu_II) March 31, 2020
I swear can't wait for tomorrows Masterkraft vs Pheelz battle!
The way this indomie generation are underating Masterkraft ..many would be shocked!
Remove Olamide from Pheelz ..catalogues Empty but Masterkraft has hits with almost every A list artiste both past & present!
Sarz
— Your Problem Is Bigger Than the Joke (@Calorex_) March 31, 2020
Hayyy Masterkraft and Pheelz!!! We’re not ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/xIrTWO2L7z
— ARE YOU WASHING YOUR HANDS? ARE YOU?! (@Thundastormgod) March 31, 2020
Masterkraft vs Pheelz would be interesting!
But Masterkraft was producing back then for Kennis Music, a lot of people don’t know
His hit songs will shock you
— JAGS (@EtniesJags) March 31, 2020