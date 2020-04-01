Here’s Why Burna Boy says He’s Going Off Twitter

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Burna Boy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A lot has been going on Twitter, all of it in line with the music industry, from the ‘Battle of Hits‘ to Twitter bants on the best video director, artist, and producer.

The most recent, surprisingly, has been Burna Boy sharing that he is leaving Twitter because he is too real for it. Here’s what he tweeted:

We can’t really pinpoint what prompted his decision, but it seems the African Giant got some flak over tweets about his journey so far, forthcoming album, and sampling Fela Kuti‘s music.

We’re hoping the singer will let things go and return to Twitter soon.

