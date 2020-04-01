Here’s Why Burna Boy says He’s Going Off Twitter

A lot has been going on Twitter, all of it in line with the music industry, from the ‘Battle of Hits‘ to Twitter bants on the best video director, artist, and producer.

The most recent, surprisingly, has been Burna Boy sharing that he is leaving Twitter because he is too real for it. Here’s what he tweeted:

We can’t really pinpoint what prompted his decision, but it seems the African Giant got some flak over tweets about his journey so far, forthcoming album, and sampling Fela Kuti‘s music.

For the record I have never had any help writing any song Ever. Except one time and that was with @Peruzzi — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High) https://t.co/JKExPQMROe — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

None of these twitter handles could ever say shit to my face. I wish they would tho. I really do https://t.co/Jqs8jgMKor — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

If it wasn’t for @PeediPicasso (Aristokrat records) there would be no BURNA BOY. That shit is for life that’s why I got the Aristokrat records tattoo on my Left arm. https://t.co/YvDG3zHKqJ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

The Fools that say this shit don’t even really know Fela songs. Fela went through much more hate from you fuckers than I currently do and all he did was speak the truth even more than I do. U are just pained that I’m King and I’m Flawless with the vibes. Unstoppable https://t.co/6g6CdATeKk — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

Your right bro. I overreacted there. But he definitely deserves a few Slaps for that tho, Regardless, my apologies to everyone for overreacting it wasn’t called for. https://t.co/hDtnGcvuwu — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

We’re hoping the singer will let things go and return to Twitter soon.