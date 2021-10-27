Introducing the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) 24-hour Toll-Free Line

Connect with us

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The WARIF Toll-free line is a 24hour confidential help line now available to serve as a direct means of communication for girls and women in abuse environments who need help, in both urgent and non-emergency situations.

This free service is a lifeline for those who are unable to reach the WARIF Centre or for those who want the anonymity of a phone call to request for assistance and information. The Toll-Free Line affords full access to trained counselors at the WARIF organization, in a timely fashion, 24 hours a day and free of charge.

The goal is to provide telephone support services as a first point of contact to all survivors of rape and sexual violence, including counseling services. This will play an important role to those in need of help, their journey to recovery and a successful re-integration back into their lives and communities.

With the prevalence of rape and sexual violence affecting 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 8 boys before the age of 18, the need for an available free helpline is critical.

Please call the WARIF Toll free 24hour Confidential Helpline on Call: 08009210009

