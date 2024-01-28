How To Easily Make Yummy Stir-Fry Pasta, The Izunna Dike Way | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Vancouver-based Nigerian food content creator — Izunna Dike is out with an easy stir-fry Pasta recipe, an ode to his UNILAG days. IYDK, UNILAG is short for the University of Lagos, located in Nigeria.

Stir-fry pasta is a very popular food in Nigeria, and Izunna is bringing what he considers to be a more authentic and complete stir-fry version for your enjoyment. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Yes to African men who cook well! Applaudissez!

INGREDIENTS

Spaghetti

Chicken breasts

Corn starch

Sesame oil

Black pepper

Shaoxing wine

Onions

Spring onions

Mixed peppers

Garlic

Carrots

Chilli

Soy sauce

Dark soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Rice wine vinegar

