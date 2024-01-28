BN TV
How To Easily Make Yummy Stir-Fry Pasta, The Izunna Dike Way | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Vancouver-based Nigerian food content creator — Izunna Dike is out with an easy stir-fry Pasta recipe, an ode to his UNILAG days. IYDK, UNILAG is short for the University of Lagos, located in Nigeria.
Stir-fry pasta is a very popular food in Nigeria, and Izunna is bringing what he considers to be a more authentic and complete stir-fry version for your enjoyment. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Yes to African men who cook well! Applaudissez!
INGREDIENTS
Spaghetti
Chicken breasts
Corn starch
Sesame oil
Black pepper
Shaoxing wine
Onions
Spring onions
Mixed peppers
Garlic
Carrots
Chilli
Soy sauce
Dark soy sauce
Oyster sauce
Rice wine vinegar
Credit: @cookwith_izunna