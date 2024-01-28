Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH

BN TV
Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH
Actor, model and fashion consultant — Dénola Grey is extending his creative prowess beyond the aforementioned, showcasing his passion for dance and painting. Teaming up with Nigerian fashion designer & choreographer — Paolo Sisiano, the duo released a stimulating video, seamlessly blending Sisiano pieces with dynamic dance and artistic expression.
The current Face of Fenty Beauty UK (Denola) in an Instagram post, declared his resolution to embrace unrestrained creativity, highlighting the joy of dance and the freedom of expression.
The collaboration is a testament to the intersection of fashion, dance, and individuality, with Sisiano’s designs taking centre stage. Together, they embody a celebration of artistic diversity and a vibrant exploration of personal freedom.
BellaStylistas: @denolagrey x @sisianopaolo
Outfits: @sisiano
Song: @troyesivan
Video: @tariebi.joel.visuals