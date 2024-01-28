Connect with us

BN TV Living Style

Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

How To Easily Make Yummy Stir-Fry Pasta, The Izunna Dike Way | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

BN TV Events Style

See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri's Menswear Show in Paris

BN TV Music

New Video: Pheelz feat. Olamide - Joy

BN TV

Ayra Starr Says An Album Is Coming This Year

BN TV Cuisine

Bread Doesn't Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

BN TV

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu Join Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman in Episode 2 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Music

Simi Opens Up About Her Love Story with Adekunle Gold & Hints New Album on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Cuisine

Try This Yummy Egusi Preparation Technique From Nigerian Content Creator — Adenike A. Ademola

BN TV

Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Actor, model and fashion consultant — Dénola Grey is extending his creative prowess beyond the aforementioned, showcasing his passion for dance and painting. Teaming up with Nigerian fashion designer & choreographer — Paolo Sisiano, the duo released a stimulating video, seamlessly blending Sisiano pieces with dynamic dance and artistic expression.

The current Face of Fenty Beauty UK (Denola) in an Instagram post, declared his resolution to embrace unrestrained creativity, highlighting the joy of dance and the freedom of expression.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

The collaboration is a testament to the intersection of fashion, dance, and individuality, with Sisiano’s designs taking centre stage. Together, they embody a celebration of artistic diversity and a vibrant exploration of personal freedom.

Credits

BellaStylistas: @denolagrey x @sisianopaolo

Outfits: @sisiano

Song: @troyesivan

Video: @tariebi.joel.visuals

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

So You’re Getting Old, What’s the Big Deal?

How Are You Satisfying Your Inner Child as An Adult? People Share Their Stories on X

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate
css.php