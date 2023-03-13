Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Be Honest, Tems Won Red Carpet Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Style

Check Out Nomcebo Zikode's Dashing Outfits At Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Style

We Are Taking Resort Style Inspirations From Sai Sankoh This Weekend

Beauty Style

Drea Okeke Shares Her Hair Story: Alopecia, Braids and Getting Back Her Groove

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Sunday With Diana Eneje

Style

An Easy Way To Stand Out From The Crowd This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 227

Features Style

Morolake Dairo: Before Buying That Aso-Ebi, Consider Your Pocket

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Work Ensembles — Issue 162

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Be Honest, Tems Won Red Carpet Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Tems took everyone’s breath away at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

As one of the nominees at last night’s ceremony, the star owned the carpet in an abstract showstopping white hooded gown made by LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of Lever Couture.

The avant-garde gown featured pleated structural details that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, around her waist, and even to the top of her head, wrapping around her cheeks. The sculptural dress additionally included a high slide slit and dramatic train. Tems looked like the cloudy, feathery landscape of heaven itself.

The star accessorized with sparkling dangling earrings, rings and matching bracelets for some major bling.

As for her makeup, Tems went with perfectly defined brows, a vibrant eye look featuring fluttery lashes and her signature glossy lips paired perfectly with a slicked-back updo complemented by well-laid edges.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNBookClub: How Chika Unigwe’s “Better Never Than Late” is Exploring the Universal Yearning for Belonging

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Here’s How You Can Start Living Your Life for Yourself

Morolake Dairo: Before Buying That Aso-Ebi, Consider Your Pocket
css.php