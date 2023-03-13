BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Be Honest, Tems Won Red Carpet Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Tems took everyone’s breath away at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

As one of the nominees at last night’s ceremony, the star owned the carpet in an abstract showstopping white hooded gown made by LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of Lever Couture.

The avant-garde gown featured pleated structural details that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, around her waist, and even to the top of her head, wrapping around her cheeks. The sculptural dress additionally included a high slide slit and dramatic train. Tems looked like the cloudy, feathery landscape of heaven itself.

The star accessorized with sparkling dangling earrings, rings and matching bracelets for some major bling.

As for her makeup, Tems went with perfectly defined brows, a vibrant eye look featuring fluttery lashes and her signature glossy lips paired perfectly with a slicked-back updo complemented by well-laid edges.