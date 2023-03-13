Idris & Sabrina Elba Served Head-Turning Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Now, this is how you bring couples’ style to the Oscars! Model, philanthropist and global activist Sabrina Elba looked radiant alongside her husband, Idris Elba, at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Sabrina opted for a striking green custom Stella McCartney gown featuring strong ’80s-inspired shoulders, a high neck, long sleeves and a 3D metallic bow design on the hip. The form-fitting ensemble showed off the actor’s enviable figure.

Sabrina pulled things together with Lorraine Schwartz gold and diamond-encrusted daggling earrings and a sleek updo. The beauty accentuated her features with a light dusting of makeup.

As for shoes, she opted for a pair of metallic pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba donned a navy blue baroque tuxedo jacket layered over a crisp white shirt. He completed the look with smart black trousers, a snazzy bow tie and shiny brogues.

Credits

Styling: @shaquillerw

Hair: @sabrina.porsche

Makeup: @jentioseco

Videography: @nikovelasquezz