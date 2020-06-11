Scoop
Mayorkun is thankful for his Mum Toyin Adewale as she celebrates her 51st Birthday Today
Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, is celebrating his mother, Toyin Adewale, as she turns a year older today. In an instagram post, Mayorkun says “Thankful to have you as my mum”
See the post below;
The Yoruba actress, Toyin Adewale, has also shared gorgeous new photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, she says “I bless God for making me see another beautiful year”
Check out the photos;
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BEAUTIFUL BIRTHDAY TO ME I BLESS GOD FOR MAKING ME SEE ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL YEAR MAY HIS NAME ALONE BE PRAISED HALLELUJAH 🙏🙏🙏 MUA : @lizzy_b_queen HAIRSTYLIST : @lizzy_b_queen FOTOGRAFA : @lizzy_b_queen #thankyoujesus🙏 #babaGodalltheway🙌🙌🙌 #mumcymayortohset💕💕💕 #birthdaygirl👑 #51andstillkicking🙌