Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, is celebrating his mother, Toyin Adewale, as she turns a year older today. In an instagram post, Mayorkun says “Thankful to have you as my mum”

See the post below;

The Yoruba actress, Toyin Adewale, has also shared gorgeous new photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, she says “I bless God for making me see another beautiful year”

Check out the photos;

