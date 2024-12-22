Connect with us

Make Your Christmas Extra Special with Sisi Yemmie’s Delicious & Tender Croaker Fish Recipe

Christmas isn’t complete without delicious food, and Sisi Yemmie’s Croaker Fish recipe could be the star of your festive menu. It’s easy to prepare, bursting with bold flavours, and perfect for impressing your guests—or treating yourself!

The magic begins with a blend of ginger, garlic, green bell pepper, spring onions, and fresh thyme. This aromatic mixture forms the foundation of the dish, infusing the fish with an irresistible depth of flavour.

Next, Sisi Yemmie creates a rich sauce by stirring tomato purée into hot vegetable oil until it releases its savoury aroma. The blended paste is added, along with a mix of seasonings, and left to simmer into a beautifully flavoured base.

The croaker fish, carefully cleaned and scored to absorb the flavours, is lightly seasoned with salt and topped with thin slices of lemon for a zesty twist. The star moment is generously pouring the sauce over the fish, ensuring it’s fully coated and ready for the oven.

Baking locks in all the goodness, resulting in a tender, perfectly cooked fish that’s as festive as it is flavourful. This dish is bound to be a highlight on your Christmas menu.

Feeling inspired? Watch Sisi Yemmie’s step-by-step process below:

