Money Moves! Burna Boy Turns Up the Vibes in “Bundle By Bundle” Music Video

A few days after dropping his latest single, “Bundle By Bundle,” Burna Boy has delivered a music video that’s all about abundance, celebration, and high-energy vibes.

The visuals begin with a family deep in prayer, asking for abundant “bundle blessings” in every aspect of their lives. Their prayers are answered in the most unexpected way—Burna Boy arrives at their door, pizza box in hand, filled with bundles of cash. A blessing straight from the universe, delivered in the Burna Boy style.

From there, the video takes us into Burna Boy’s world of endless stacks of cash, good vibes, and unapologetic enjoyment. He’s surrounded by luxury, confidence, and an undeniable energy that embodies the spirit of the song. More than just flaunting success, the video celebrates living freely, embracing the hustle, and basking in hard-earned wins.

