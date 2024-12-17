Connect with us

Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single "Bundle By Bundle"

Three Couples, One Train Ride: Watch the Trailer of "Conversations in Transit" Starring RMD, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo & More

A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

Taaooma Stars as a Young Girl Fighting for Survival in Her Gripping Short Film "Hapless"

"I'm Deeply Grateful to Be Gifted the Opportunity": Aaron Pierre on His Dream Role as Mufasa

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies' Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single “Bundle By Bundle”

42 mins ago

Besides turning up in Lagos with Chlöe Bailey, Burna Boy’s been busy in the studio, and the result is his brand new single, “Bundle By Bundle,” just dropped today.

In this track, the ‘African Giant’ celebrates his success, his wealth, and the kind of lifestyle that comes with it. The lyrics shout out to the financial freedom he’s earned, the confidence to enjoy life, and his signature flair for living large. He’s throwing money “bundle by bundle,” not just in the metaphorical sense, but as a true reflection of his abundance and ability to savor every moment.

Catch the vibe with the lyric video below

