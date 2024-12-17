Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single “Bundle By Bundle”

Besides turning up in Lagos with Chlöe Bailey, Burna Boy’s been busy in the studio, and the result is his brand new single, “Bundle By Bundle,” just dropped today.

In this track, the ‘African Giant’ celebrates his success, his wealth, and the kind of lifestyle that comes with it. The lyrics shout out to the financial freedom he’s earned, the confidence to enjoy life, and his signature flair for living large. He’s throwing money “bundle by bundle,” not just in the metaphorical sense, but as a true reflection of his abundance and ability to savor every moment.

Catch the vibe with the lyric video below