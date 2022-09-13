Connect with us

Style

Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

Adekunle Gold looked Uber Stylish at the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week Party

Style

Achieng Agutu Made a Standout Style Moment in Hanifa for New York Fashion Week

Style

ICYMI: Vanessa Azar is Fenty’s Newly Appointed Sub-Saharan Regional Manager

Style

8 South African Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

Style

Facts Only: Beverly Naya Is a Pro at Pulling Off Stunning Black Looks!

Style

Anok Yai is the Latest Cover Star for i-D Magazine's Fall Cover!

Style

See how Style Stars are Rocking Stunning Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 207

Style

Iman, Adut Akech, Alek Wek & Other Notable Supermodels Star In W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue

Style

Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion-conscious Nigerians can now shop for all their jewelry needs from one place, thanks to Gembox.ng – a One-stop online jewelry shop. The startup is positioned as one of the go-to places for all things jewelry online in Nigeria. This means potential customers can solve all their jewelry needs/problems in one place as opposed to having to look for different vendors for different kinds of jewelry. Having a robust inventory is how they intend to own and occupy a top spot in Nigeria’s online jewelry market.

Gembox. ng which officially launched in Lagos, Nigeria on September 1st, 2022, boasts of both male and female collections of premium quality jewelry. Affording Nigerians the opportunity to buy all kinds of jewelry from the comfort of their homes/offices such as; bangles, rings, necklaces and long neck chains, earrings, chords and earrings, complete sets, earrings and pendants, watches, and coral beads.

According to the founder/CEO, Esther Obafemi;

“Gembox.ng was created to fill the increasing market gap in the online jewelry shopping space. We are determined to hold sufficient inventory to meet the growing needs of Nigerian fashionistas. Our goal is to provide variety of items to satisfy our target customers.”

She further added;

“Our vision is to be the one-stop jewelry website that stocks a large and variety of collections of premium quality jewelries that Nigerians can seamlessly buy from. This is the purpose of Gembox.ng to offer Nigerians quality, variety, prompt delivery, and excellent service for all their jewelry needs.”

Gembox.ng is geared towards addressing 5 common problems Nigerian customers face when shopping for jewelry;

Quality:
To help address the problem of quality jewelry, gembox.ng purchases from trusted sources both within and outside Nigeria.

“We want our customers to enjoy value for their hard earned money”; says the CEO.

Poor maintenance:
The jewelry they say is a woman’s best friend, but many ladies do not know how to care for their jewelry. This is another reason why gembox.ng was launched; to help both women and men preserve their jewelry. All jewelry was ordered from gembox.ng comes in specially designed jewelry boxes that can help prolong the lifetime of your jewelry.

In the words of the founder/CEO, Esther Obafemi;

“we want to help our customers protect and preserve their jewelries, so rather than just keeping them carelessly anywhere they see, we invented customized boxes for their precious gems. That’s why we are called gembox – for us, jewelries are precious gems that need to be well kept in special boxes.”

Affordability
At gembox.ng, there are different pieces of jewelry for different pockets. The startup aims to serve all spectrums of the Nigerian market; the lower, middle, and upper. As a result, the jewelry is pretty priced for whichever level of market customers may belong to.

Variety
Gembox.ng prides itself in its diverse collection of jewelry for both males and females. Except on special requests, items sold on gembox.ng are rarely re-stock for future sales. The startup aims to stock items for one-off purchases to give their customers a sense of exclusivity for their jewelry.

Delayed deliveries
Prompt delivery is one of the core values of gembox.ng and they have ensured this by partnering with leading logistics companies locally and internationally. For orders bought within Lagos, gembox.ng guarantees 24hrs delivery. For orders outside Lagos but within Nigeria, deliveries take 3-5 working days. And 7-15 working days for all international deliveries.

”So whether you are shopping for everyday jewelries, corporate jewelries, owambe jewelries, traditional jewelries, or jewelries for birthdays and weddings, www.gembox.ng has got all your jewelry needs covered. You should check them out now!” – Esther Obafemi

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story
css.php