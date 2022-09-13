Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Fashion-conscious Nigerians can now shop for all their jewelry needs from one place, thanks to Gembox.ng – a One-stop online jewelry shop. The startup is positioned as one of the go-to places for all things jewelry online in Nigeria. This means potential customers can solve all their jewelry needs/problems in one place as opposed to having to look for different vendors for different kinds of jewelry. Having a robust inventory is how they intend to own and occupy a top spot in Nigeria’s online jewelry market.

Gembox. ng which officially launched in Lagos, Nigeria on September 1st, 2022, boasts of both male and female collections of premium quality jewelry. Affording Nigerians the opportunity to buy all kinds of jewelry from the comfort of their homes/offices such as; bangles, rings, necklaces and long neck chains, earrings, chords and earrings, complete sets, earrings and pendants, watches, and coral beads.

According to the founder/CEO, Esther Obafemi;

“Gembox.ng was created to fill the increasing market gap in the online jewelry shopping space. We are determined to hold sufficient inventory to meet the growing needs of Nigerian fashionistas. Our goal is to provide variety of items to satisfy our target customers.”

She further added;

“Our vision is to be the one-stop jewelry website that stocks a large and variety of collections of premium quality jewelries that Nigerians can seamlessly buy from. This is the purpose of Gembox.ng to offer Nigerians quality, variety, prompt delivery, and excellent service for all their jewelry needs.”

Gembox.ng is geared towards addressing 5 common problems Nigerian customers face when shopping for jewelry;

Quality:

To help address the problem of quality jewelry, gembox.ng purchases from trusted sources both within and outside Nigeria.

“We want our customers to enjoy value for their hard earned money”; says the CEO.

Poor maintenance:

The jewelry they say is a woman’s best friend, but many ladies do not know how to care for their jewelry. This is another reason why gembox.ng was launched; to help both women and men preserve their jewelry. All jewelry was ordered from gembox.ng comes in specially designed jewelry boxes that can help prolong the lifetime of your jewelry.

In the words of the founder/CEO, Esther Obafemi;

“we want to help our customers protect and preserve their jewelries, so rather than just keeping them carelessly anywhere they see, we invented customized boxes for their precious gems. That’s why we are called gembox – for us, jewelries are precious gems that need to be well kept in special boxes.”

Affordability

At gembox.ng, there are different pieces of jewelry for different pockets. The startup aims to serve all spectrums of the Nigerian market; the lower, middle, and upper. As a result, the jewelry is pretty priced for whichever level of market customers may belong to.

Variety

Gembox.ng prides itself in its diverse collection of jewelry for both males and females. Except on special requests, items sold on gembox.ng are rarely re-stock for future sales. The startup aims to stock items for one-off purchases to give their customers a sense of exclusivity for their jewelry.

Delayed deliveries

Prompt delivery is one of the core values of gembox.ng and they have ensured this by partnering with leading logistics companies locally and internationally. For orders bought within Lagos, gembox.ng guarantees 24hrs delivery. For orders outside Lagos but within Nigeria, deliveries take 3-5 working days. And 7-15 working days for all international deliveries.

”So whether you are shopping for everyday jewelries, corporate jewelries, owambe jewelries, traditional jewelries, or jewelries for birthdays and weddings, www.gembox.ng has got all your jewelry needs covered. You should check them out now!” – Esther Obafemi

Sponsored Content