Connect with us

Style

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Shannon Flander’s Dope Week in Style

Style

Let's Talk About Gender Equality & Female Economic Empowerement - Don't Miss "HerVerSations" by BellaNaija Style x WRTHY

Style

Issa Rae Turned Heads in a Stunning Sergio Hudson Look at The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Trevor Noah in Gucci at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

Adekunle Gold looked Uber Stylish at the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week Party

Style

Achieng Agutu Made a Standout Style Moment in Hanifa for New York Fashion Week

Style

ICYMI: Vanessa Azar is Fenty’s Newly Appointed Sub-Saharan Regional Manager

Style

8 South African Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

Style

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Shannon Flander’s Dope Week in Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaNaijarians! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.

One fashionista that constantly gives us daily style inspo is Senegalese menswear blogger Shannon Flanders, who stays serving fresh and impeccable street style looks.

From headwears and bum bags to footwear and accessories, the Paris-based creative always leaves the house Fashion Week ready. We’ve grown to love his nonconforming creative style and look forward to his next #ootd.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from his curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an oversized co-ord is the best option. Pair with sneakers for a comfy chic look that will have you looking great during all your meetings. 

Tuesday

To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a vibrant form-fitted cropped blazer and pair it with a neutral fit of your choice.

Wednesday 

Cause #BellaStylistas wear gorgeous pink shades on Wednesdays! And that’s on?

Thursday

  We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday 

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday

Yes, to denim on Saturdays! P.S the denim on denim look is a fire combo.

Sunday

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story
css.php