Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Shannon Flander’s Dope Week in Style
Hi, #BellaNaijarians! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.
One fashionista that constantly gives us daily style inspo is Senegalese menswear blogger Shannon Flanders, who stays serving fresh and impeccable street style looks.
From headwears and bum bags to footwear and accessories, the Paris-based creative always leaves the house Fashion Week ready. We’ve grown to love his nonconforming creative style and look forward to his next #ootd.
For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from his curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday
If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an oversized co-ord is the best option. Pair with sneakers for a comfy chic look that will have you looking great during all your meetings.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a vibrant form-fitted cropped blazer and pair it with a neutral fit of your choice.
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Cause #BellaStylistas wear gorgeous pink shades on Wednesdays! And that’s on?
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.
View this post on Instagram
Friday
It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Yes, to denim on Saturdays! P.S the denim on denim look is a fire combo.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.
View this post on Instagram
