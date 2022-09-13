Movies & TV
Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
The finest stars in television, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Anderson, Angela Bassett, and Lizzo assembled under one roof at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in fascinating ensembles to keep us on our toes.
See how your fave stars showed up to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Kenan Thompson
View this post on Instagram
Issa Rae
View this post on Instagram
Lizzo
View this post on Instagram
Quinta Brunson
View this post on Instagram
Sheryl Lee Ralph
View this post on Instagram
Shonda Rhimes
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington
View this post on Instagram
Ariana DeBose
View this post on Instagram
Sydney Sweeney
View this post on Instagram
Kelly Clarkson
View this post on Instagram
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Reese Witherspoon
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sandra Oh
View this post on Instagram
Ayo Edebiri
View this post on Instagram
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Alexandra Daddario
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jean Smart
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram
Lee jung jae
View this post on Instagram
Julia Garner
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Selena Gomez
View this post on Instagram
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
View this post on Instagram
Colman Domingo
View this post on Instagram
Zuri Hall
View this post on Instagram
Tyler James Williams
View this post on Instagram
Anthony Anderson
View this post on Instagram
Trevor Noah
View this post on Instagram