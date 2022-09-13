Connect with us

Movies & TV

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The finest stars in television, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Anderson, Angela Bassett, and Lizzo assembled under one roof at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in fascinating ensembles to keep us on our toes.

See how your fave stars showed up to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Austin (@jlynnstyle18)

Kenan Thompson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Issa Rae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Shonda Rhimes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes)

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ariana DeBose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sydney Sweeney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Kelly Clarkson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by مجلة سيدتي (@sayidatynet)

Reese Witherspoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Sandra Oh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Ayo Edebiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joanna Simkin (@joannasimkin)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Alexandra Daddario

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Jean Smart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micah Schifman (@micahmarcus)

Amanda Seyfried

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue Thailand (@voguethailand)

Lee jung jae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmy Awards 2022 (@emmy_awards2022)

Julia Garner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Selena Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

Colman Domingo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead)

Zuri Hall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zuri Hall (@zurihall)

Tyler James Williams

Anthony Anderson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Only Agency (@theonly.agency)

Trevor Noah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmy Awards 2022 (@emmy_awards2022)

