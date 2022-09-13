Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

The finest stars in television, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Anderson, Angela Bassett, and Lizzo assembled under one roof at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in fascinating ensembles to keep us on our toes.

See how your fave stars showed up to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Angela Bassett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Austin (@jlynnstyle18)

Kenan Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Issa Rae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Quinta Brunson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Shonda Rhimes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes)

Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ariana DeBose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sydney Sweeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Kelly Clarkson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مجلة سيدتي (@sayidatynet)

Reese Witherspoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Sandra Oh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Ayo Edebiri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Simkin (@joannasimkin)

Laverne Cox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Alexandra Daddario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Jean Smart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Schifman (@micahmarcus)

Amanda Seyfried

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Thailand (@voguethailand)

Lee jung jae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Awards 2022 (@emmy_awards2022)

Julia Garner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

Colman Domingo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead)

Zuri Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Hall (@zurihall)

Tyler James Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler James Williams (@willtylerjames)

Anthony Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Only Agency (@theonly.agency)

Trevor Noah