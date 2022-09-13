Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

This year’s 2022 Emmys, hosted by Kenan Thompson, took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and brought together some of the finest personalities in entertainment to celebrate success in the film industry.

At the 74th Annual Emmy Awards, stars of some of the best TV shows of the year won big and won for the first time.

Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all won their first Emmys. Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win lead actor in a drama and the fourth Asian person to win an acting Emmy. HBO’s “Euphoria” star Zendaya won the lead actress in a drama series, making her the youngest-ever two-time Emmy winner. Her first Emmy was in 2020.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Drama Series

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Limited or Anthology Series

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White

Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie