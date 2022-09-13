Connect with us

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Nigeria’s Female Birmingham 2022 Medallists were celebrated at the “She is Greatness” Dinner

Catch all the Thrills and Fun at the 2022 Bolè Festival in Port Harcourt

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Prime Video Nigeria premieres "The Rings of Power" in Style at its Celebrity Watch Parties

Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24

Catch the Major Highlights from the Social Innovators Program and Awards 2022 by Leap Africa

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This year’s 2022 Emmys, hosted by Kenan Thompson, took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and brought together some of the finest personalities in entertainment to celebrate success in the film industry.

At the 74th Annual Emmy Awards, stars of some of the best TV shows of the year won big and won for the first time.

Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all won their first Emmys. Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win lead actor in a drama and the fourth Asian person to win an acting Emmy. HBO’s “Euphoria” star Zendaya won the lead actress in a drama series, making her the youngest-ever two-time Emmy winner. Her first Emmy was in 2020.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Drama Series

  • “Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Series

  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Limited or Anthology Series

  • “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Quinta Brunson

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White

Lizzo

Competition Program

  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Variety Talk Series

  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

  • “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
