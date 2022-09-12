BNxBBNaija7: Phyna Is The New Head Of House, Saves Chichi From Eviction Nomination



For the first time this season, a housemate from (former) Level 2 is the Head of House!

As expected, Phyna selected Groovy as her roommate in the HOH bedroom.

Congratulations, Phyna. Very well deserved!

Here’s how the game played out:

Sheggz has been asked to drop the Tail of the House costume and can now participate in tonight's game.

Chichi and Chizzy have been disqualified from the game. Their feet were above the line.

UPDATE: Chizzy has been disqualified. Sheggz takes his place.

If you're fond of throwing snacks in the air and catching them with your mouth, you'll probably love this game. 😀

Tail of the House this week is Rachel.

After the HOH win, Biggie called the HMs into the diary room for eviction nomination.

Here’s how they nominated

Week 8 Nominations: Adekunle – Sheggz, Bella, Dotun

Chizzy – Hermes, Adekunle, Chichi (won’t count)

Daniella – Hermes, Rachel, Bella

Rachel – Hermes, Sheggz, Allysyn (won’t count)

Dotun – Rachel, Adekunle, Hermes

Bryann – Hermes, Adekunle, Bella

Nomination process is now complete. The following housemates have been asked to stand up: Hermes

Adekunle

Bella

Dotun

Chichi

Sheggz

Rachel

Head of House Phyna has saved Chichi and has replaced her with Allysyn.

Chomzy’s nominees – Phyna, Hermes, Chichi

Eloswag’s nominees – Dotun, Allysyn, Bella

Chomzy's nominees – Phyna, Hermes, Chichi

Eloswag's nominees – Dotun, Allysyn, Bella

Doyin's nominees – Chichi, Groovy, Hermes Please note, these nominations DO NOT count.

