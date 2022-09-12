Scoop
#BNxBBNaija7: Phyna Is The New Head Of House, Saves Chichi From Eviction Nomination
For the first time this season, a housemate from (former) Level 2 is the Head of House!
As expected, Phyna selected Groovy as her roommate in the HOH bedroom.
Congratulations, Phyna. Very well deserved!
Here’s how the game played out:
Sheggz has been asked to drop the Tail of the House costume and can now participate in tonight’s game.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Game on for the ladies!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/omE96BDSeb
Phyna won the Ladies’ Round 👏🏾 @TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxTECNO #BNBBNTECNO
Game on, gentlemen!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/ao6BpThVmt
Adekunle won the Gentlemen’s Round 👏🏾 @TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxTECNO #BNBBNTECNO
Chichi and Chizzy have been disqualified from the game. Their feet were above the line.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
UPDATE: Chizzy has been disqualified. Sheggz takes his place. https://t.co/m4sw1NSl2E
If you’re fond of throwing snacks in the air and catching them with your mouth, you’ll probably love this game. 😀#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Omo!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/czSeSCDxlN
Who finished first? Phyna or Sheggz?#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Phyna is Head of House! 👏🏾 @TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxTECNO #BNBBNTECNO pic.twitter.com/PrRnAwK4yD
Tail of the House this week is Rachel.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
After the HOH win, Biggie called the HMs into the diary room for eviction nomination.
Here’s how they nominated
Week 8 Nominations:
Adekunle – Sheggz, Bella, Dotun
Chizzy – Hermes, Adekunle, Chichi (won’t count)
Daniella – Hermes, Rachel, Bella
Rachel – Hermes, Sheggz, Allysyn (won’t count)
Dotun – Rachel, Adekunle, Hermes
Bryann – Hermes, Adekunle, Bella#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Groovy – Allysyn, Chichi, Dotun
Chichi – Sheggz, Hermes, Bryann
Phyna – Sheggz, Bella, Adekunle#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Nomination process is now complete. The following housemates have been asked to stand up:
Hermes
Adekunle
Bella
Dotun
Chichi
Sheggz
Rachel#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
Head of House Phyna has saved Chichi and has replaced her with Allysyn.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
These housemates are up for possible eviction this week!
BellaNaija and @TECNOMobileNG wish them all the best!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO pic.twitter.com/RbPx1OEq71
Chomzy’s nominees – Phyna, Hermes, Chichi
Eloswag’s nominees – Dotun, Allysyn, Bella
Doyin’s nominees – Chichi, Groovy, Hermes
Please note, these nominations DO NOT count.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
