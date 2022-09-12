Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Phyna Is The New Head Of House, Saves Chichi From Eviction Nomination

Published

54 mins ago

 on


For the first time this season, a housemate from (former) Level 2 is the Head of House!

As expected, Phyna selected Groovy as her roommate in the HOH bedroom.

Congratulations, Phyna. Very well deserved!

Here’s how the game played out:

After the HOH win, Biggie called the HMs into the diary room for eviction nomination.

Here’s how they nominated

 

It’s time to vote and keep your favourite Housemates in the house this week. Click here to find out how you can vote.

