Accelerate TV is set to release “Clinically Speaking,” a brand new web series featuring Gbemi Akinlade in the lead role as Dr Peju, Maurice Sam, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Oli Ekun, Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David, Shalewa Ashafa, Eso Dike, and Paul Utomi.

The struggles of Dr Peju in this web series are synonymous with the struggles of every Nigerian doctor. Dr Peju is smart, young, and beautiful.