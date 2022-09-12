Stan Nze and His Lolo Blessing Celebrate 1 Year of Bliss & Their Love Notes Have Us Smiling!

What could be more beautiful than seeing two love birds tying the knot? We’ll say seeing them grow in love and celebrate many years together! For Nollywood star couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Nze it’s been 365 beautiful days!

The couple marked their 1st anniversary yesterday, November 11, 2021, and they took to Instagram to give us some “aww” worthy content.

You know photos aren’t complete without the captions, so keep reading to see the lovely notes they penned down to each other. Stan shared:

You made 1 year literally look like a day 🤗🤗🤗

Now forever with you is even clearer. Lolo m, Oriaku and Queen of the Nzerian Kingdom. I’m so glad to be doing life with you 🥂

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

She shared:

My love,

@stannze it’s one year down already!

How? Was it not just yesterday we took our vows?

Was it not just yesterday you asked me to be your wife and I cried a river?

Was it not just yesterday we had our honeymoon?

One year already? Thank you! For the best year of my life yet

I loved you yesterday, I love you today and I’d love you forever and a day more.

You have kept your vows.

God has kept us and we remain anchored on him. Stanley Chukwuebuka Nzediegwu

I love you so much! So very much!

I’d choose you again and again.

Happy first-anniversary baby🥰

Credits:

Couples: @stannze & @blessingjessicaobasi

Blessing Nze

George: @madamchi_fabrics

Outfit: @grandeurbyhoj

Makeup & Hair: @chocolate_faces_artistry

Accesories:@justglowglam

Stan Nze

Outfit: @house_of_jarmaine_man

Photography: @honor_gabriel_