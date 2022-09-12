Events
Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at “The Woman King” Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look
Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Iyabo Ojo recently attended the premiere of the historical drama “The Woman King” in Lagos.
Iyabo Ojo, known for going all out in terms of fashion, stole the show on the red carpet in a daring costume designed by prominent fashion designer Toyin Lawani, with makeup by Fred Makeover.
She wasn’t the only one who turned heads at the movie premiere with her bold look. Several celebrities came out to slay, and slay they did! In keeping with the Afro-warrior theme, guests dressed in a variety of ways, from Uti Nwachukwu and Idia Aisien to Lilian Afegbai.
Check out the stars we spotted at the premiere below:
Iyabo Ojo
Lilian Afegbai
The Otigbas
Idia Aisien
Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam)
Uti Nwachukwu
Ms Yudee
Diana Edobor
Hawa Magaji
Daala Oruwari
Saga Adeolu
Esther Uzodinma
