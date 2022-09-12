Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Events Promotions

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

Events Movies & TV Scoop

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Events

Prime Video Nigeria premieres "The Rings of Power" in Style at its Celebrity Watch Parties

Events Scoop

Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24

Events

Catch the Major Highlights from the Social Innovators Program and Awards 2022 by Leap Africa

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Edo State International Film Festival closes with a Grand award celebration | Full winners list

Events

Avon HMO holds Forum to Educate and Support Mothers during World Breastfeeding Week

Events

Sunlight unveils new and exciting Packaging for Masterbrand | See Photos from the Launch

Events

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at “The Woman King” Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Iyabo Ojo recently attended the premiere of the historical drama “The Woman King” in Lagos.

Iyabo Ojo, known for going all out in terms of fashion, stole the show on the red carpet in a daring costume designed by prominent fashion designer Toyin Lawani, with makeup by Fred Makeover.

She wasn’t the only one who turned heads at the movie premiere with her bold look. Several celebrities came out to slay, and slay they did! In keeping with the Afro-warrior theme, guests dressed in a variety of ways, from Uti Nwachukwu and Idia Aisien to Lilian Afegbai.

Check out the stars we spotted at the premiere below:

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

The Otigbas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Otigbas (@theotigbas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Otigbas (@theotigbas)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam)

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

Ms Yudee

Diana Edobor

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

Daala Oruwari

Saga Adeolu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Esther Uzodinma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media
css.php