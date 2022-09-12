Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at Disney Plus & Kugali's Animated Series "Iwájú" Set in a Futuristic Version of Lagos

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#TIFF22: “Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman” Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival with Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada & Mo Abudu

Movies & TV Scoop

Biggie Threw an Old-School Saturday Night Party for the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates | Let's Fill You In

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Highlights of Week 7 in the Big Brother Naija Level Up House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

You Have to Watch this Hilarious Interview with #BBNaija's Giddyfia

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From Her Love Interests to Feeling Misunderstood Because of Her Accent... Diana Details Her #BBNaija Experience in this Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 6 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

Movies & TV

Your First Look at Disney Plus & Kugali’s Animated Series “Iwájú” Set in a Futuristic Version of Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In 2020, Disney Animation Studios announced a collaboration with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali and its founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson, and Hamid Ibrahim for a new animated series “Iwájú.”

Originally slated for 2022, fans were given a fresh new teaser photo for the 2023-debuting series at the D23 Expo 2022 presentation. The teaser photo for the series depicts a world filled with brilliant colours, flying cars, and adorably odd animals.

The science fiction series (whose title closely translates to “The Future” in Yoruba) is set in Lagos, Nigeria, and explores serious issues of class, innocence, and challenging the status quo.

“Iwájú,” which was written and directed by Kugali co-founder Ziki Nelson, tells the story of two kids, Tola and Kole, who grow up on opposite sides of a city where the rich and the poor are very different. Their friendship is put to the test by Bode, a tech pioneer whose futuristic innovations hide a criminal underworld he rules with an iron fist.

The series is currently in animation production and is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media
css.php