Your First Look at Disney Plus & Kugali’s Animated Series “Iwájú” Set in a Futuristic Version of Lagos

In 2020, Disney Animation Studios announced a collaboration with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali and its founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson, and Hamid Ibrahim for a new animated series “Iwájú.”

Originally slated for 2022, fans were given a fresh new teaser photo for the 2023-debuting series at the D23 Expo 2022 presentation. The teaser photo for the series depicts a world filled with brilliant colours, flying cars, and adorably odd animals.

The science fiction series (whose title closely translates to “The Future” in Yoruba) is set in Lagos, Nigeria, and explores serious issues of class, innocence, and challenging the status quo.

“Iwájú,” which was written and directed by Kugali co-founder Ziki Nelson, tells the story of two kids, Tola and Kole, who grow up on opposite sides of a city where the rich and the poor are very different. Their friendship is put to the test by Bode, a tech pioneer whose futuristic innovations hide a criminal underworld he rules with an iron fist.

The series is currently in animation production and is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2023.