Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#TIFF22: “Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman” Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival with Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada & Mo Abudu

Movies & TV Scoop

Biggie Threw an Old-School Saturday Night Party for the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates | Let's Fill You In

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Highlights of Week 7 in the Big Brother Naija Level Up House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

You Have to Watch this Hilarious Interview with #BBNaija's Giddyfia

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From Her Love Interests to Feeling Misunderstood Because of Her Accent... Diana Details Her #BBNaija Experience in this Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 6 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV

“Everything I did, I’m happy I did them… with my full chest” — Deji says | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu talks music licensing in new episode of the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

Movies & TV

#TIFF22: “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman” Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival with Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada & Mo Abudu

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood is doing us proud!

On Saturday, September 10, EbonyLife Studios and Netflix’s “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman” premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and executive producer Mo Abudu, as well as the lead cast Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, and Deyemi Okanlawon, were on there to represent in style.

The film, directed by Biyi Bandele, is based on Wole Soyinka‘s 1975 screenplay titled “Death and the King’s Horsemen.” Based on true events, the colonial rulers halted a Yoruba King’s horseman from committing ceremonial suicide.

The upcoming film also stars Shaffy Bello as Iyaloja, Olawale Oloforoo (Brymo), and veteran actors Jide Kosoko and Kevin Ushi, with guest appearances by Nollywood legends Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Ajoke Silva.

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

Mo Abudu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Odunlade Adekola

More Highlights from the premiere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judith Audu-Foght (@judithaudu)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: The Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media
css.php