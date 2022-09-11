Movies & TV
#TIFF22: “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman” Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival with Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada & Mo Abudu
Nollywood is doing us proud!
On Saturday, September 10, EbonyLife Studios and Netflix’s “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman” premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and executive producer Mo Abudu, as well as the lead cast Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, and Deyemi Okanlawon, were on there to represent in style.
The film, directed by Biyi Bandele, is based on Wole Soyinka‘s 1975 screenplay titled “Death and the King’s Horsemen.” Based on true events, the colonial rulers halted a Yoruba King’s horseman from committing ceremonial suicide.
The upcoming film also stars Shaffy Bello as Iyaloja, Olawale Oloforoo (Brymo), and veteran actors Jide Kosoko and Kevin Ushi, with guest appearances by Nollywood legends Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Ajoke Silva.
See the photos below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mo Abudu
View this post on Instagram
Omowunmi Dada
View this post on Instagram
Odunlade Adekola
More Highlights from the premiere
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram