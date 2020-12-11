An Animated Sci-fi series “Iwájú” by Nigerian Animators is Coming to Disney+ | Get the Scoop

For the first time ever, Disney Animation Studios is teaming up with Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali and its founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim, for a new sci-fi series “Iwájú“, coming to Disney+ in 2022.

“Iwájú”, which translates to “The Future” in the Yoruba language, is set in Lagos and steeped in science-fiction, explores deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo, Deadline reports.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/9iuWFDr61T — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, Jennifer Lee said she saw an article, from the BBC, that highlighted the pan-African comic book hoping to “kick Disney’s arse”.

According to Deadline, she said: